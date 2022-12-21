Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Trading Up 3.7%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 5.90 and last traded at 5.90. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.69.

Calbee Trading Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.22.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

