Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

