Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
