Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,526.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,526.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 61.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 161.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at $5,183,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.1% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,566,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.