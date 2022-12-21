Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a market cap of $650.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 565.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

