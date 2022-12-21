Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a market cap of $650.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $94.64.
Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
