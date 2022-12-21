Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $588.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Camden National by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

