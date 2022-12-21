Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPB. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

