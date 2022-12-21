Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$61.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$67.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.77.

CM stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

