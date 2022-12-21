Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.09

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.09 and traded as high as C$73.59. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$73.34, with a volume of 5,544,998 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.42.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$81.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.09.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
