Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.09

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.09 and traded as high as C$73.59. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$73.34, with a volume of 5,544,998 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$81.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.09.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,544,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,108,747.18. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.04, for a total value of C$2,512,156.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,188,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,320,934.78. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,544,458 shares in the company, valued at C$123,108,747.18. Insiders have sold 250,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,008,379 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

