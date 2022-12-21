Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Canoo Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:GOEVW opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Canoo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

