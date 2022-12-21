Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $46.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CERE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $72,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

