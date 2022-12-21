Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,703 shares of company stock worth $15,581,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.