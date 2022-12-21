Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $235.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

