CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.00. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 297,892 shares trading hands.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

