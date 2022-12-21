Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS CBOE opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

