CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.57.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 109.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after buying an additional 287,957 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 845.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.