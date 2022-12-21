Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.70) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.70) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.91) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €3.74 ($3.98) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.74 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of €8.00 ($8.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

