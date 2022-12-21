Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.09

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.09 and traded as high as C$7.10. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$7.08, with a volume of 549,869 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25. Also, Director Michael S. Parrett purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, with a total value of C$46,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$196,826.70.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

