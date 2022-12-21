Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.12

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.12 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 95.56 ($1.16). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 94.38 ($1.15), with a volume of 14,130,147 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.75) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 943.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £1,930.62 ($2,345.26). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,692 shares of company stock valued at $613,038.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

