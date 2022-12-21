Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.12

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.12 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 95.56 ($1.16). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 94.38 ($1.15), with a volume of 14,130,147 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.75) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.53).
Centrica Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 943.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
