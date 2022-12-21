CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,850,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CF opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.