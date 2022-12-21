Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Trading Up 0.2%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 17,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 15,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAY. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $92,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 266.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.