Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 148,526 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

CHKP stock opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

