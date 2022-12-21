Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Chewy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -791.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Chewy

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.