Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Chimerix Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chimerix by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

