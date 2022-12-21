Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.01 and last traded at $131.93. Approximately 251,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 406,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.36.

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.00 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,662,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,467.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

