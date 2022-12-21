Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $214.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

