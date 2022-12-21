Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Up 0.5 %

CHUY stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $514.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 138.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.