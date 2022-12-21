Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.53.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,829,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock worth $1,568,486. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

