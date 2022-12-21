Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

CIDM stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.33.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.