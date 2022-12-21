Cinemark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 19,815 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 366% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,252 put options.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE CNK opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

