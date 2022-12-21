Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $443.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.