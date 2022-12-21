Citigroup Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $42.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCUS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $75,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after acquiring an additional 805,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

