Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NYSE:CIA opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%.

In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at $275,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Citizens news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,307. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 86.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

