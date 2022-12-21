Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Citizens Price Performance
NYSE:CIA opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.13.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%.
Insider Transactions at Citizens
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 86.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.