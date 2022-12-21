CL King Begins Coverage on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

CL King initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.38.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.88 million, a PE ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

