Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,992.61

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,992.61 ($36.35) and traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($36.44). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,925 ($35.53), with a volume of 86,020 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,380 ($41.06) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,903.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,992.61. The company has a market capitalization of £895.46 million and a PE ratio of 1,477.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

In other Clarkson news, insider Laurence Hollingworth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,691 ($32.69) per share, with a total value of £107,640 ($130,758.02).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

