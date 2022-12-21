CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.