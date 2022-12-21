Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

