Cohen Klingenstein LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,452 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

