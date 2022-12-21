Coherent (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.10 and last traded at $154.60. Approximately 1,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.91.
Coherent Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.89.
Coherent Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
