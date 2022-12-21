Coherent (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.10 and last traded at $154.60. Approximately 1,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.91.

Coherent Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.89.

Coherent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherent

Coherent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVIP. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Coherent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Coherent by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

