Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.15 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.10.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

