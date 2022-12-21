Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Cowen cut shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.15 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.10.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Columbia Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.