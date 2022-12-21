Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.15 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.10.
Columbia Care Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
Columbia Care Company Profile
