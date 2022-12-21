Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Compass Point dropped their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Comerica stock opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,371,000 after buying an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,541,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,431,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

