Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Down 9.3% in November

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.14.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $251.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

