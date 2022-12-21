CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.77. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

About CommScope

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in CommScope by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.