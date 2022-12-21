CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.
CommScope Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.77. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.