Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Trading Up 1.1 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

