Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.46

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $12.67. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 233,839 shares changing hands.

CCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $736.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

