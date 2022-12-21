Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,839.38

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,839.38 ($22.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,911 ($23.21). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,901.50 ($23.10), with a volume of 1,695,021 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.30) to GBX 2,150 ($26.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.13) to GBX 1,625 ($19.74) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.57) to GBX 1,990 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,985.83 ($24.12).

Compass Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,018.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,853.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,839.38.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.84), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($64,082.60). In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.84), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($64,082.60). Also, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.87), for a total value of £121,752 ($147,900.87).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

