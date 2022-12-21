Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.66. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Comstock Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock (LODE)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.