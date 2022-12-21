Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

