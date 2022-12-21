CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in CONX during the second quarter worth about $4,448,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CONX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,899,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONX by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 82,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in CONX by 486.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

