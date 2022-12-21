Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.09.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

