Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

About Cosan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.