Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Cosan Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.